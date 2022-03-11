Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

