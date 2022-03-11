AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.20 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.20.

AU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Shares of AU stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 876,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,328 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 822,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,076,000 after acquiring an additional 754,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

