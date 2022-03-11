Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JFHHF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

