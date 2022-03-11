Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $79.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.77.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.