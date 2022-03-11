adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €325.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €325.00 ($353.26) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €197.08 ($214.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The company’s fifty day moving average is €235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €262.34.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

