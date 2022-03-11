JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.30 ($13.37).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.29 ($11.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.40. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.