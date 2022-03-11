Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.80 ($8.48).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.43 ($5.90) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.96.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

