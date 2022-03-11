Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($258.70) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($257.61) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €255.07 ($277.25).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €143.78 ($156.28) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €185.30. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($274.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.