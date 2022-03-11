Bavarian Nordic A/S Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BVNRY. Cowen downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.