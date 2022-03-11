National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.43.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.10. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

