Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.