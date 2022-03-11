$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $9.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

