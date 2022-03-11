Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.25.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$92.13 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.