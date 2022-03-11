BMO Capital Markets Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.53.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

