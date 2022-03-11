Raymond James Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AP.UN. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$39.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.19.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.