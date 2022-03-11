Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.68.

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.43 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

