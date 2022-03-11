Aware Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,991% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Aware has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

