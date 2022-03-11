Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Declines By 92.7%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 326,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

AIHS stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.30. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.