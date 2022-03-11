Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $117.52 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 113,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,416,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

