Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.87).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK opened at GBX 1,978.50 ($25.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,022.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,251.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($25.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,404.09).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.