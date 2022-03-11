Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $101.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $102.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

