Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.13) on Monday. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of GBX 70.70 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.44. The firm has a market cap of £518.75 million and a P/E ratio of -215.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

