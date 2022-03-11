Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised Youdao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Youdao has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

