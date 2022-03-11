Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTY. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

