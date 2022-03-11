Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

