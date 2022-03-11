Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lowered by Analyst

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of EARN opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares during the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

