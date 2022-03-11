Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.