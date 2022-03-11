The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Simon Edward Callum Miller Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,364.78).

Shares of LON:BNKR opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

