Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Purchases 237 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

On Monday, February 7th, Jayne Cottam purchased 237 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

On Friday, January 14th, Jayne Cottam purchased 86 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,848 ($76.62).

Assura stock opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.09. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

