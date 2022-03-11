Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.03 ($123.95).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €69.90 ($75.98) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.74. Puma has a 12-month low of €67.68 ($73.57) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.73.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.