Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.96 ($48.87).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

