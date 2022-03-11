Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sumo Logic traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 7616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.