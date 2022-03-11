Sportradar Group AG’s (NASDAQ:SRAD) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.