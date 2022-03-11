Sportradar Group AG’s (NASDAQ:SRAD) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
SRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
SRAD stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.