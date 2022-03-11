Blue World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 14th

Blue World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Blue World Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blue World Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ BWAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.09.
