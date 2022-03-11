Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,905 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $913.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

