Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 8.2% After Insider Selling

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.71. 17,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 487,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Specifically, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,629. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,777,000.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.