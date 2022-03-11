Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $69.79. Approximately 1,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 229,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

