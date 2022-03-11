US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading Up 10.1% After Insider Buying Activity

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.96. 30,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,048,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after buying an additional 2,136,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,801,000.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.