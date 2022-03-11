Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.89 ($15.10).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

