JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.18 ($13.24).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($7.93).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.