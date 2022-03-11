Pi Financial Trims Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Target Price to C$6.85

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ODV. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Osisko Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

ODV opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$3.89 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46.

