ON (ONON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th.

ONON opened at $23.05 on Friday. ON has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

