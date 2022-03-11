ON (ONON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ONON opened at $23.05 on Friday. ON has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
About ON (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
