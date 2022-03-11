Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($67.72) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.60 ($75.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €69.47 ($75.51).

EPA BNP opened at €49.35 ($53.64) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a one year high of €69.17 ($75.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

