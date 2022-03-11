L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 1,955.6% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AIQUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($186.96) to €173.00 ($188.04) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.