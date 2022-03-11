U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on USCB. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $4,575,000.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

