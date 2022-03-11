Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Expands By 211.9%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the February 13th total of 557,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XCUR stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Get Exicure alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Exicure by 898.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exicure by 649.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exicure (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.