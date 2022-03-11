James Williams Acquires 6,000 Shares of Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider James Williams bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,584.91).

Shares of LON PAC opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.04) on Friday. Pacific Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.32 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376 ($4.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.95. The company has a market capitalization of £373.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03.

About Pacific Assets Trust (Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

