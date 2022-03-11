Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Insider Stephen Macklow-Smith Purchases 3,800 Shares

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Macklow-Smith acquired 3,800 shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £4,902 ($6,422.96).

Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 892.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.63. Henderson European Focus Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120.78 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.76 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of £290.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

