Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Insider Stephen Macklow-Smith Purchases 3,800 Shares

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Macklow-Smith acquired 3,800 shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £4,902 ($6,422.96).
Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 892.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.63. Henderson European Focus Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120.78 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.76 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of £290.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.