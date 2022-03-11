Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 150,000 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,858.49).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £12,541.20 ($16,432.39).

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 32.55 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.02 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.06. The company has a market capitalization of £107.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.36%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.