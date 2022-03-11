Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NKTR stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,329,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

